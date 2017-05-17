Los 19 films que van por la Palma

In the Fade
de Fatih Akin (Alemania)
The Meyerowitz Stories
de Noah Baumbach (EE.UU.)
Okja
de Bong Joon-Ho (Corea del Sur)
120 Battements par Minute
de Robin Campillo (Francia)
The Beguiled
de Sofia Coppola (EE.UU.)
Rodin
de Jacques Doillon (Francia)
Happy End
de Michael Haneke (Alemania-Austria-Francia)
Wonderstruck
de Todd Haynes (EE.UU.)
Le redoutable
de Michel Hazanavicius (Francia)
The Day After
de Hong Sangsoo (Corea del Sur)
Radiance
de Naomi Kawase (Japón)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
de Yorgos Lanthimos (Grecia-Reino Unido-EE.UU.)
A Gentle Creature
de Sergei Loznitsa (Ucrania-Francia)
Jupiter's Moon
de Kornél Mundruczó (Hungría)
L'amant double
de François Ozon (Francia)
You Were Never Really Here
de Lynne Ramsay (Reino Unido)
Good Time
de Benny Safdie y Josh Safdie (EE.UU.)
Loveless
de Andrey Zvyagintsev (Rusia)
The Square
de Ruben Östlund (Suecia, Reino Unido)