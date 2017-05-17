Los 19 films que van por la Palma

In the Fade

de Fatih Akin (Alemania)

The Meyerowitz Stories

de Noah Baumbach (EE.UU.)

Okja

de Bong Joon-Ho (Corea del Sur)

120 Battements par Minute

de Robin Campillo (Francia)

The Beguiled

de Sofia Coppola (EE.UU.)

Rodin

de Jacques Doillon (Francia)

Happy End

de Michael Haneke (Alemania-Austria-Francia)

Wonderstruck

de Todd Haynes (EE.UU.)

Le redoutable

de Michel Hazanavicius (Francia)

The Day After

de Hong Sangsoo (Corea del Sur)

Radiance

de Naomi Kawase (Japón)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

de Yorgos Lanthimos (Grecia-Reino Unido-EE.UU.)

A Gentle Creature

de Sergei Loznitsa (Ucrania-Francia)

Jupiter's Moon

de Kornél Mundruczó (Hungría)

L'amant double

de François Ozon (Francia)

You Were Never Really Here

de Lynne Ramsay (Reino Unido)

Good Time

de Benny Safdie y Josh Safdie (EE.UU.)

Loveless

de Andrey Zvyagintsev (Rusia)

The Square

de Ruben Östlund (Suecia, Reino Unido)