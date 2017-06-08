Lanús-Sportivo Barracas, Copa Argentina: el Granate goleó con tres goles de Sand

-P
-P
FORMOSA.- Lanús continuó por la senda de la victoria ante Sportivo Barracas. Lo derrotó por 5-1 en un partido correspondiente a los 32avos de final de la Copa Argentina, en Formosa, y en la próxima etapa se medirá con el vencedor del encuentro entre Unión de Santa Fe y Nueva Chicago.
José Sand fue la gran figura del encuentro, al convertir tres tantos y dar una asistencia a Matías Rojas, mientras que Matías Sánchez hizo el gol restante. De Porras había anotado el 1-2 parcial para el equipo que milita en la Primera C.
El primer gol de Sand
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE LANÚS! Sand y el 1-0 ante Sportivo Barracas. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/tnSImTGy7Hpic.twitter.com/THY2XXMjmV&- TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) 8 de junio de 2017
El segundo gol de Sand
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE LANÚS! Sand puso el 2-0 ante Sportivo Barracas. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/tnSImTGy7Hpic.twitter.com/1mopMbWeLx&- TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) 8 de junio de 2017
El gol de De Porras
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE SPORTIVO BARRACAS! De Porras descontó ante Lanús. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/tnSImTGy7Hpic.twitter.com/NiP7abNWD8&- TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) 8 de junio de 2017
El gol de Rojas
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE LANÚS! Rojas puso el 3-1 para el Granate. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/tnSImTGy7Hpic.twitter.com/Qqb1yN0RDK&- TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) 8 de junio de 2017
El tercer gol de Sand
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE LANÚS! Sand y el 4-1 ante Sportivo Barracas. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/tnSImTGy7Hpic.twitter.com/MDxCG3vEbO&- TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) 8 de junio de 2017
El gol de Sánchez
#CopaArgentinaEnTyC ¡GOL DE LANÚS! Sánchez anotó el 5-1 ante Sportivo Barracas. Miralo EN VIVO: https://t.co/tnSImTGy7Hpic.twitter.com/0oMsKPhBoU&- TyC Sports Play (@TyCSportsPlay) 8 de junio de 2017