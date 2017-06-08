Si usted es una persona con dificultades visuales, navegue el sitio desde aquí

Lanús-Sportivo Barracas, Copa Argentina: el Granate goleó con tres goles de Sand

El centrodelantero marcó por triplicado y dio una asistencia en el éxito por 5-1 por los 32avos. de final; en la próxima etapa se medirá con el ganador de Unión o Nueva Chicago

Jueves 08 de junio de 2017 • 15:38
José Sand tuvo un gran partido
José Sand tuvo un gran partido.

FORMOSA.- Lanús continuó por la senda de la victoria ante Sportivo Barracas. Lo derrotó por 5-1 en un partido correspondiente a los 32avos de final de la Copa Argentina, en Formosa, y en la próxima etapa se medirá con el vencedor del encuentro entre Unión de Santa Fe y Nueva Chicago.

José Sand fue la gran figura del encuentro, al convertir tres tantos y dar una asistencia a Matías Rojas, mientras que Matías Sánchez hizo el gol restante. De Porras había anotado el 1-2 parcial para el equipo que milita en la Primera C.

