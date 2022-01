1E duplica su enorme crecimiento en la categoría DEX con una transformación de liderazgo centrada en el éxito del cliente, el producto, la tecnología y las ventas

“2022 is going to be an epic year for 1E. We start the year on the heels of our biggest quarter ever and the launch of the latest generation of our SaaS Digital Employee Experience platform, 1E Tachyon. We've also seen significant tailwinds as DEX has become a major boardroom priority to understand employee engagement, happiness and productivity in uncertain times” said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. “These new appointments, half of whom are women, are a key piece of the puzzle in our aggressive growth strategy and will propel us to new heights as we lead the way in writing DEX history.”