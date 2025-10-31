Agenda semanal del 1 al 9 de noviembre de 2025

31 oct (Reuters) - (NOTA: Se incluye al final de la agenda un cuadro con datos macroeconómicos cuya publicación se ha visto o podría verse retrasada por el cierre de la Administración en Estados Unidos. La fecha indicada para dichos indicadores corresponde al día para el que estaban programados inicialmente.)

**SÁBADO 1 NOVIEMBRE**

* Sin eventos relevantes. **DOMINGO 2 NOVIEMBRE**

OTROS EVENTOS

* Los ministros de ocho países de la OPEP+ que han estado aumentando gradualmente la producción de petróleo se reunirán en línea el domingo para decidir si continúan con los aumentos de producción en diciembre o si hacen una pausa. **LUNES 3 NOVIEMBRE**

EMPRESAS

* Elecnor publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado. * Árima Real Estate SOCIMI publica resultados del tercer trimestre tras el cierre del mercado. * Naturgy – Dividendo de 0,6000 euros por acción. Fecha de descuento. * Renta 4 Banco – Dividendo de 0,4500 euros por acción. Fecha de descuento.

BANCOS CENTRALES

* La presidenta del Banco de la Reserva Federal de San Francisco, Mary Daly, participa en una conversación moderada en un acto del Forum Club of the Palm Beaches (1700 GMT). * El gobernador del Banco de Canadá, Tiff Macklem, participa en una conversación en The Logic Summit (1830 GMT).

OTROS EVENTOS

* ADIPEC 2025 en Abu Dabi reúne a líderes energéticos y ejecutivos para debatir sobre energía, tecnología y sostenibilidad.

(Hasta el 6 de noviembre) DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Loca Country RIC Indicator Name Perio Reute Prior l /Region d rs Time Poll 08:4 France FRIP=E Industrial Sep -0,7% 5 CI Output MM 09:1 Spain ESPMIM HCOB Oct 51,5 5 =ECI Manufacturing PMI 09:5 France FRRPMI HCOB Oct 48,3 0 =ECI Manufacturing PMI 09:5 Germany DEPMIM HCOB Mfg PMI Oct 49,6 5 =ECI 10:0 Euro EUPMI= HCOB Mfg Final Oct 50,0 50,0 0 Zone ECI PMI 10:3 United GBPMIM S&P GLOBAL Oct 49,6 0 Kingdom =ECI MANUFACTURING PMI 15:4 United USMPMF S&P Global Mfg Oct 52,2 5 States =ECI PMI Final 16:0 United USPMI= ISM Oct 49,1 0 States ECI Manufacturing PMI 16:0 United USISMP ISM Mfg Prices Oct 61,9 0 States =ECI Paid 16:0 United USISME ISM Manuf Oct 45,3 0 States =ECI Employment Idx 16:0 United USISMN ISM Manuf New Oct 48,9 0 States =ECI Orders Idx 16:0 United USTCNS Construction Sep 0 States =ECI Spending MM 17:3 United US6MAT 6M Bill Auc - TA 3 Nov 81.314 0 States =ECI .749.8 00 17:3 United US6MAH 6M Bill Auc - HR 3 Nov 3,640% 0 States =ECI 17:3 United US6MAB 6M Bill Auc - 3 Nov 3,060 0 States =ECI BTC 17:3 United US6MAA 6M Bill Auc - 3 Nov 4,690% 0 States =ECI HAP 20:0 United US3MAT 3M Bill Auc - TA 3 Nov 90.819 0 States =ECI .446.1 00 20:0 United US3MAH 3M Bill Auc - HR 3 Nov 3,730% 0 States =ECI 20:0 United US3MAB 3M Bill Auc - 3 Nov 3,070 0 States =ECI BTC 20:0 United US3MAA 3M Bill Auc - 3 Nov 74,300 0 States =ECI HAP% **MARTES 4 NOVIEMBRE** EMPRESAS * Telefónica publica resultados del tercer trimestre y actualización estratégica antes de la apertura del mercado. Cox publica resultados del tercer trimestre. Grifols publica resultados del tercer trimestre tras el cierre del mercado. Gestamp publica resultados del tercer trimestre tras el cierre del mercado. BANCOS CENTRALES

El gobernador del Banco de España, José Luis Escrivá, interviene en la Santander International Banking Conference 2025.

Sarah Breeden, vicegobernadora del Banco de Inglaterra, interviene en un acto de Santander (1140 GMT).

La presidenta del BCE, Christine Lagarde, la directora gerente del FMI, Kristalina Georgieva, y el vicepresidente ejecutivo de la Comisión Europea, Valdis Dombrovskis, intervienen en Sofía (0800 GMT).

El Riksbank, el banco central sueco, celebra reunión de política monetaria en la que la Junta Ejecutiva decide sobre la política monetaria, incluido el tipo de interés oficial (0800 GMT).

El Banco de Japón publica las actas de la reunión de política monetaria del 18 y 19 de septiembre (2350 GMT).

El Banco de la Reserva de Nueva Zelanda publica su Informe de Estabilidad Financiera semestral. (Hasta el 5 de noviembre)

OTROS EVENTOS

El ministro de Finanzas de Kenia, John Mbadi, ofrece una rueda de prensa periódica (0430 GMT).

El presidente de Pakistán, Asif Ali Zardari, visita Qatar, donde se reunirá con el emir, jeque Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

(Hasta el 6 de noviembre) DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Loc Country RIC Indicator Name Period Reuters Prior al /Region Poll Time 08: France FRBUDY Budget Balance Sep -157, 45 =ECI 45B 14: United USTBAL International Sep 30 States =ECI Trade US$ 14: United USREDY Redbook YY 1 Nov, 5,2% 55 States =ECI w/e 16: United USJOLT JOLTS Job Sep 7,227 00 States =ECI Openings M 16: United USDGNR Durables Aug 1,9% 00 States =ECI Ex-Def, R MM 16: United USDGR= Durable Goods, Aug 2,9% 00 States ECI R MM 16: United USFORD Factory Orders Aug 1,4% -1,3% 00 States =ECI MM 16: United USDGNT Durables Aug 0,4% 00 States =ECI Ex-Transpt R MM 16: United USNDCG Nondef Cap Aug 0,6% 00 States =ECI Ex-Air R MM 16: United USFXTR Factory Aug 0,6% 00 States =ECI Ex-Transp MM 22: United USOIAC API wkly crude 27 30 States =ECI Stk Oct, w/e 22: United USOIAG API Wkly gsln 27 30 States =ECI stk Oct, w/e 22: United USOIAD API Wkly dist. 27 30 States =ECI Stk Oct, w/e 22: United USOIAR API Wkly crude 27 30 States =ECI runs Oct, w/e **MIÉRCOLES 5 NOVIEMBRE** EMPRESAS * Reig Jofre publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado. * BBVA – Dividendo de 0,3200 euros por acción. Fecha de descuento. * Caixabank – Dividendo de 0,1679 euros por acción. Fecha de descuento. * Naturgy – Dividendo de 0,6000 euros por acción. Fecha de abono. * Libertas 7 – Dividendo de 0,0200 euros por acción. Fecha de descuento. * Renta 4 Banco – Dividendo de 0,4500 euros por acción. Fecha de abono. BANCOS CENTRALES * Shoib Khan, director de Supervisión de Seguros del Banco de Inglaterra, ofrece un discurso en la conferencia Insurance Innovators 2025 de MarketforceLive, "Construyendo un marco regulatorio para la innovación" (0905 GMT). * Sarah Breeden, vicegobernadora del Banco de Inglaterra, interviene en el evento blockchain SALT London (1615 GMT). * El Riksbank, el banco central sueco, publica la decisión de política monetaria, incluido el tipo de interés, y la actualización de política monetaria de noviembre de 2025 (08:30 GMT). * El Riksbank ofrece una rueda de prensa sobre la decisión de política monetaria de noviembre (10:00 GMT). OTROS EVENTOS * El presidente de Polonia, Karol Nawrocki, realiza una visita a Eslovaquia. DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS

Local /Región Country RIC Indicator Name Period Reuters Prior Poll

08:00 Germany DEIND=ECI Industrial Orders MM Sep 1,3% -0,8%

08:00 Germany DEMOIY=ECI Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Sep 1,9%

08:00 Germany DECGI=ECI Consumer Goods SA Sep 100,1

09:15 Spain ESPMIS=ECI Services PMI Oct 54,3

09:50 France FRPMIS=ECI HCOB - Services PMI Oct 47,1

09:50 France FRCPMI=ECI HCOB Composite PMI Oct 46,8

09:55 Germany DEPMIS=ECI HCOB Services PMI Oct 54,5

09:55 Germany DEPMIP=ECI HCOB Composite Final PMI Oct 53,8

10:00 Euro Zone EUPMIS=ECI HCOB Services Final PMI Oct 52,6 52,6

10:00 Euro Zone EUPMIP=ECI HCOB - Composite Final PMI Oct 52,2 52,2

10:30 United Kingdom GBPMIS=ECI S&P GLOBAL SERVICE PMI Oct 51,1

10:30 United Kingdom GBCPMI=ECI S&P GLOBAL PMI: COMPOSITE - OUTPUT Oct 51,1

10:30 United Kingdom GBRAST=ECI Reserve Assets Total Oct 218.697,85M

11:00 Euro Zone EUPPI=ECI Producer Prices MM Sep -0,3%

11:00 Euro Zone EUPPIY=ECI Producer Prices YY Sep -0,6%

13:00 United States USMGA=ECI MBA Mortgage Applications w/e 31 Oct, 7,1%

13:00 United States USMGM=ECI Mortgage Market Index w/e 31 Oct, 338,7

13:00 United States USMGPI=ECI MBA Purchase Index w/e 31 Oct, 164,3

13:00 United States USMGR=ECI Mortgage Refinance Index w/e 31 Oct, 1.327,8

13:00 United States USMG=ECI MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate w/e 31 Oct, 6,30%

14:15 United States USADP=ECI ADP National Employment Oct -32k

15:00 United States USNPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg PMI Oct 50,0

15:00 United States USOPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Oct 49,9

15:00 United States USEPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Oct 47,2

15:00 United States USDPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Oct 50,4

15:00 United States USPPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Oct 69,4

15:45 United States USPMIP=ECI S&P Global Comp PMI Final Oct 54,8

15:45 United States USMPSF=ECI S&P Global Svcs PMI Final Oct 55,2

16:30 United States USOILC=ECI EIA Wkly Crude Stk w/e 31 Oct, -6,858M

16:30 United States USOILD EIA Wkly Dist.

Stk 31 -3, 30 States =ECI Oct, 362 w/e M 16: United USOILG EIA Wkly Gsln Stk 31 -5, 30 States =ECI Oct, 941 w/e M 16: United USOIRU EIA Wkly Refn Util 31 -2, 30 States =ECI Oct, 0% w/e **JUEVES 6 NOVIEMBRE** EMPRESAS * Cellnex publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado. * Logista publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado. * Laboratorios Rovi publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado. * Sacyr publica resultados del tercer trimestre tras el cierre del mercado. BANCOS CENTRALES * El vicepresidente del BCE, Luis de Guindos, participa en el seminario web "Euro area current policy challenges" organizado por Natixis CIB Research (0830 GMT). * El Banco de Noruega anuncia su decisión sobre los tipos de interés (0900 GMT). * La miembro del Comité Ejecutivo del BCE, Isabel Schnabel, ofrece las palabras de apertura en la Conferencia del BCE sobre mercados monetarios 2025 (0910 GMT). * El Banco de Inglaterra publica su Informe de Política Monetaria (1200 GMT). * El Banco de Inglaterra anuncia su decisión sobre los tipos de interés y publica las actas de la reunión (1200 GMT). * Per Jansson, vicegobernador del Riksbank, asiste a un seminario en Nordea y responde preguntas sobre la decisión de política monetaria (1500 GMT). * El presidente del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Nueva York, John Williams, pronuncia una conferencia sobre "La tasa natural de interés" en el Instituto para la Estabilidad Monetaria y Financiera (IMFS) de la Universidad Goethe (1600 GMT). * La presidenta del Consejo de Supervisión del BCE, Claudia Maria Buch, participa en un panel en el acto "20 años del Informe de Estabilidad Financiera" (1715 GMT). * La presidenta del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Cleveland, Beth Hammack, interviene ante el Economic Club of New York (1800 GMT). * La presidenta del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Filadelfia, Anna Paulson, habla sobre el Instituto de Finanzas del Consumidor del banco en la conferencia "Nuevas perspectivas sobre el comportamiento de los consumidores en los mercados de crédito y pagos en 2025" (2130 GMT). * El presidente del Banco de la Reserva Federal de San Luis, Alberto Musalem, habla sobre la economía estadounidense y la política monetaria ante la Fixed Income Analysts Society, Inc. (2230 GMT). DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS

Loc Countr RIC Indicator Name Perio Reuters Prior

al y/Regi d Poll

Time on

08: German DEIP= Industrial Output MM Sep 3,1% -4,3%

00 y ECI

08: German DEIPY Industrial Sep -4,20%

00 y =ECI Production YY SA

09: Spain ESIO= Ind Output Cal Adj Sep 3,4%

00 ECI YY

09: Euro EUPMI HCOB Construction Oct 46,0

30 Zone C=ECI PMI

09: German DEPMI HCOB Construction Oct 46,2

30 y C=ECI PMI

09: France FRPMI HCOB Construction Oct 42,9

30 C=ECI PMI

10: United GBPMI S&P Global Oct 46,2

30 Kingdo C=ECI CONSTRUCTON PMI

m

10: United GBAPM S&P GLOBAL PMI: MSC Oct 49,7

30 Kingdo I=ECI COMPOSITE - OUTPUT

m

11: Euro EURSL Retail Sales MM Sep 0,3% 0,1%

00 Zone =ECI

11: Euro EURSL Retail Sales YY Sep 1,1% 1,0%

00 Zone Y=ECI

13: United GBMPC BOE MPC Vote Hike Nov 0 0

00 Kingdo H=ECI

m

13: United GBMPC BOE MPC Vote Nov 6 7

00 Kingdo U=ECI Unchanged

m

13: United GBMPC BOE MPC Vote Cut Nov 3 2

00 Kingdo C=ECI

m

13: United GBBOE BOE Bank Rate Nov 4,00% 4,00%

00 Kingdo I=ECI

m

13: United USCHA Challenger Layoffs Oct 54.064

30 States L=ECI k

14: United USLCP Unit Labor Costs Q3 1,0%

30 States =ECI Prelim

14: United USPRO Productivity Prelim Q3 3,3%

30 States P=ECI

14: United USJOB Initial Jobless Clm 29 230k

30 States =ECI Sep,

w/e

14: United USJOB Jobless Clm 4Wk Avg 29

30 States A=ECI Sep,

w/e

14: United USJOB Cont Jobless Clm 22 1,930 M

30 States N=ECI Sep,

w/e

16: United USWIN Wholesale Invt(y), R Sep

00 States V=ECI MM

16: United USWIN Wholesale Sales MM Sep

00 States S=ECI

16: United USOIL EIA-Nat Gas Chg Bcf 27

30 States N=ECI Oct,

w/e

16: United USNGI Nat Gas-EIA Implied 27

30 States F=ECI Flow Oct,

w/e

17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - TA 6 Nov

30 States T=ECI

17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - HR 6 Nov

30 States H=ECI

17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - BTC 6 Nov

30 States B=ECI

17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - HAP 6 Nov

30 States A=ECI

VIERNES 7 NOVIEMBRE

EMPRESAS

* Amadeus publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado.

IAG publica resultados del tercer trimestre antes de la apertura del mercado. BBVA – Dividendo de 0,3200 euros por acción. Fecha de abono. Caixabank – Dividendo de 0,1679 euros por acción. Fecha de abono. BANCOS CENTRALES * Pål Longva, subgobernador del Banco de Noruega, ofrece un discurso ante la red regional del banco en Kristiansand. * El presidente del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Nueva York, John Williams, ofrece un discurso de apertura en la Conferencia del BCE sobre mercados monetarios 2025 (0800 GMT). * La directora de mercados del Banco de Inglaterra, Victoria Saporta, participa en un panel del BCE sobre mercados monetarios (1110 GMT). * El economista jefe del Banco de Inglaterra, Huw Pill, ofrece su presentación periódica a empresas sobre la última decisión de tipos y previsiones económicas del banco (1215 GMT). * El director de Política Monetaria del Banco de Noruega, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, ofrece un discurso ante la red regional del banco en Hamar. OTROS EVENTOS * El presidente palestino, Mahmud Abbas, visita Roma. DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS

Loc Country RIC Indicator Name Per Reu Prior

al /Region iod ter

Tim s

e Pol

l

07: France FRCA=EC Current Account Sep 1,5B

45 I

08: Germany DEEXPY= Exports MM SA Sep 0,4 -0,5%

00 ECI%

08: Germany DEIMY=E Imports MM SA Sep -1,3%

00 CI

08: Germany DETBAL= Trade Balance, Sep 17,2B

00 ECI EUR, SA

08: United GBHHP=E Halifax House Oct -0,3%

00 Kingdom CI Prices MM

08: United GBHHPY= Halifax House Oct 1,30%

00 Kingdom ECI Prices YY

08: France FRRAST= Reserve Assets Oct 330.268M

45 ECI Total

08: France FRTBAL= Trade Balance, Sep -5,530B

45 ECI EUR, SA

08: France FRIMP=E Imports, EUR Sep 57,332B

45 CI

08: France FREXP=E Exports, EUR Sep 51,802B

45 CI

14: United USNFAR= Non-Farm Oct

30 States ECI Payrolls

14: United USPRP=E Private Oct

30 States CI Payrolls

14: United USMFP=E Manufacturing Oct

30 States CI Payrolls

14: United USGOV=E Government Oct

30 States CI Payrolls

14: United USUNR=E Unemployment Oct

30 States CI Rate

14: United USAVGE= Average Oct

30 States ECI Earnings MM

14: United USAVHE= Average Oct

30 States ECI Earnings YY

14: United USWRKW= Average Oct

30 States ECI Workweek Hrs

14: United USLBFB= Labor Force Oct

30 States ECI Partic

14: United USUDEP= U6 Oct

30 States ECI Underemployment

16: United USUMSP= U Mich Nov 53,6

00 States ECI Sentiment

Prelim

16: United USUMCP= U Mich Nov 58,6

00 States ECI Conditions

Prelim

16: United USUMEP= U Mich Nov 50,3

00 States ECI Expectations

Prelim

16: United USUM1P= U Mich 1Yr Inf Nov 4,6%

00 States ECI Prelim

16: United USUM5P= U Mich 5-Yr Inf Nov 3,9%

00 States ECI Prelim

21: United USCRED= Consumer Credit Sep 0,36B

00 States ECI

**SÁBADO 8 NOVIEMBRE**

OTROS EVENTOS

* La princesa Ana, hermana del rey británico Carlos III, visita Australia durante cuatro días.

(Hasta el 11 de noviembre) **Domingo 9 noviembre** Bancos centrales * El Banco de Japón publica el sumario de opiniones de los miembros de la junta de la reunión de política monetaria del 29 y 30 de octubre (2350 GMT). Otros eventos * Cumbre CELAC-UE con líderes de 33 países de América Latina y el Caribe y 27 Estados miembros de la UE. (Hasta el 10 de noviembre) DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS AFECTADOS POR EL CIERRE DE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN EEUU

Loc Lo Count RIC Indicator Name Per Reu Prior

al ca ry/Re iod ter

Sta l gion s Pol

rt Ti l

Dat me

e

27 13 Unite USD Durable Goods Sep 0.2

Oct :3 d GN=%

202 0 State ECI

5 s

27 13 Unite USD Durables Sep 0.2

Oct :3 d GXT Ex-Transport%

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USD Durables Sep

Oct :3 d GND Ex-Defense MM

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USN Nondefe Cap Sep 0.3

Oct :3 d DXA Ex-Air%

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USP PPI Machine Sep 191,6

Oct :3 d PM= Manuf'ing

202 0 State ECI

5 s

27 13 Unite USP PPI Final Sep 2,7 2,6%

Oct :3 d PFY Demand YY%

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USP PPI Final Sep 0,3 -0,1%

Oct :3 d PFD Demand MM%

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USP PPI Sep 2,7 2,8%

Oct :3 d PEY exFood/Energy%

202 0 State =EC YY

5 s I

27 13 Unite USP PPI Sep 0,2 -0,1%

Oct :3 d PIE exFood/Energy%

202 0 State =EC MM

5 s I

27 13 Unite USP PPI ex Sep 2,8%

Oct :3 d PTY Food/Energy/Tr

202 0 State =EC YY

5 s I

27 13 Unite USP PPI ex Sep 0,3%

Oct :3 d PET Food/Energy/Tr

202 0 State =EC MM

5 s I

27 13 Unite USR Retail Sales MM Sep 0,4 0,6%

Oct :3 d SL=%

202 0 State ECI

5 s

27 13 Unite USR Retail Sales Sep 0,3 0,7%

Oct :3 d SLA Ex-Autos MM%

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USR Retail Ex Sep 0,7%

Oct :3 d SLG Gas/Autos

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 13 Unite USR Retail Control Sep 0,3 0,7%

Oct :3 d LCO%

202 0 State =EC

5 s I

27 15 Unite USL Leading Index Sep -0.

-0,5% Oct:0 d EAD Chg MM 3% 2020 State =EC 5 s I 28 15 Unite USD Durables Ago 1,9% Oct:0 d GNR Ex-Def, R MM 2020 State =EC 5 s I 28 15 Unite USD Durable Goods, Ago 2,9% Oct:0 d GR= R MM 2020 State ECI 5 s 28 15 Unite USF Factory Orders Ago 1.4 -1,3% Oct:0 d ORD MM% 2020 State =EC 5 s I 28 15 Unite USD Durables Ago 0,4% Oct:0 d GNT Ex-Transpt R MM 2020 State =EC 5 s I 28 15 Unite USN Nondef Cap Ago 0,6% Oct:0 d DCG Ex-Air R MM 2020 State =EC 5 s I 28 15 Unite USF Factory Ago 0,6% Oct:0 d XTR Ex-Transp MM 2020 State =EC 5 s I 29 13 Unite USI Import Prices Sep 0.1 0,3% Oct:3 d MP= MM% 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 13 Unite USE Export Prices Sep 0.0 0,3% Oct:3 d XP= MM% 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 13 Unite USI Import Prices Sep 0,0% Oct:3 d PI= YY 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 13 Unite USG Adv Goods Trade Sep -90 Oct:3 d BAL Balance .00 2020 State =EC B 5 s I 29 13 Unite USA Wholesale Sep Oct:3 d WIN Inventories Adv 2020 State =EC 5 s I 29 13 Unite USA Retail Sep Oct:3 d RIN Inventories 2020 State =EC Ex-Auto Adv 5 s I 29 15 Unite USN Non-Farm Sep 50k 22k Oct:0 d FAR Payrolls 2020 State =EC 5 s I 29 15 Unite USP Private Sep 62k 38k Oct:0 d RP= Payrolls 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 15 Unite USM Manufacturing Sep -8k -12k Oct:0 d FP= Payrolls 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 15 Unite USG Government Sep -16k Oct:0 d OV= Payrolls 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 15 Unite USU Unemployment Sep 4.3 4,3% Oct:0 d NR= Rate% 2020 State ECI 5 s 29 15 Unite USA Average Sep 0.3 0,3% Oct:0 d VGE Earnings MM% 2020 State =EC 5 s I 29 15 Unite USA Average Sep 3.7 3,7% Oct:0 d VHE Earnings YY% 2020 State =EC 5 s I 29 15 Unite USW Average Sep 34. 34.2

Oct :0 d RKW Workweek Hrs 2 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 29 15 Unite USL Labor Force Sep 62,3% Oct :0 d BFB Partic 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 29 15 Unite USU U6 Sep 8,1% Oct :0 d DEP Underemployment 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 29 15 Unite USE Employment Sep 106.41 Oct :0 d MPI Trends 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USG GDP Advance Q3 3.0 3,8% Oct :3 d DPA% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USG GDP Sales Q3 7,5% Oct :3 d FSA Advance 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USG GDP Cons Q3 2,5% Oct :3 d SPA Spending 202 0 State =EC Advance 5 s I 30 13 Unite USD GDP Deflator Q3 2.7 2,1% Oct :3 d GEA Advance% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USC Core PCE Prices Q3 2.9 2,6% Oct :3 d PPA Advance% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USP PCE Prices Q3 2.9 2,1% Oct :3 d CEA Advance% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USP PCE Ex Fd, Eng Q3 2,3% Oct :3 d XFA & Hsg (A) 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USS PCE Svs Exl Eng Q3 2,4% Oct :3 d XEA & Hsg (A) 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 13 Unite USJ Initial Jobless 27 223 218k Oct :3 d OB= Clm Sep k 202 0 State ECI , 5 s w/e 30 13 Unite USJ Jobless Clm 4Wk 27 237.50 Oct :3 d OBA Avg Sep k 202 0 State =EC , 5 s I w/e 30 13 Unite USJ Cont Jobless 20 1.9 1,926M Oct :3 d OBN Clm Sep 32M 202 0 State =EC , 5 s I w/e 30 13 Unite USC National Sep -0.12 Oct :3 d FNA Activity Index 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 30 15 Unite USB Business Aug 0.1 0,2% Oct :0 d INV Inventories MM% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 13 Unite USG Personal Income Sep 0.4 0,4% Oct :3 d PY= MM% 202 0 State ECI 5 s 31 13 Unite USG Personal Sep 0,4% Oct :3 d PCR Consump Real MM 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 13 Unite USG Consumption, Sep 0.4 0,6% Oct :3 d PCS Adjusted MM% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 13 Unite USP Core PCE Price Sep 0.2 0,2% Oct :3 d CEM Index MM% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 13 Unite USP Core PCE Price Sep 2.9 2,9% Oct :3 d CE2 Index YY% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 13 Unite USP PCE Price Index Sep 0.3 0,3% Oct :3 d CE= MM% 202 0 State ECI 5 s 31 13 Unite USP PCE Price Index Sep 2.8 2,7% Oct :3 d CEY YY% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 14 Unite USD Dallas Fed PCE Sep 2,8% Oct :0 d ALL 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 14 Unite USE Employment Q3 1,0% Oct :3 d MPW Wages QQ 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 14 Unite USE Employment Q3 0,7% Oct :3 d MPB Benefits QQ 202 0 State =EC 5 s I 31 14 Unite USE Employment Q3 0.9 0,9% Oct :3 d MPC Costs% 202 0 State =EC 5 s I (Datos recopilados por Tomás Cobos y la redacción de Gdansk)