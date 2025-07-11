Agenda semanal del 12 al 20 de julio de 2025

11 jul (Reuters) - SÁBADO 12 JULIO OTROS EVENTOS * El primer ministro de Australia, Anthony Albanese, viaja a la República Popular China por invitación del primer ministro, Li Qiang (Hasta el 18 de julio). DOMINGO 13 JULIO OTROS EVENTOS * El vice primer ministro y ministro de Asuntos Exteriores y Turismo de Malta, Ian Borg, realiza una visita oficial a China (Hasta el 16 de julio). LUNES 14 JULIO OTROS EVENTOS * Reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores (Comercio) de la UE. (1845 GMT) * La vicepresidenta de Supervisión de la Reserva Federal, Michelle Bowman, pronuncia un discurso de bienvenida en la conferencia "Liberando un futuro financieramente inclusivo" organizada por la Reserva Federal (1315 GMT). * El gobernador de la Junta de la Reserva Federal Michael Barr habla en la conferencia "Liberando un futuro financieramente inclusivo" organizada por la Reserva Federal (1645 GMT). * La presidenta del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Dallas, Lorie Logan, pronuncia unas palabras de apertura en un evento del Consejo de Asuntos Mundiales de San Antonio (2345 GMT). * El gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, Andrew Bailey, y la ministra de Finanzas británica, Rachel Reeves, se dirigen a la élite financiera de la Ciudad de Londres en la cena anual de Mansion House. * El presidente del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Richmond, Thomas Barkin, habla sobre "Pronósticos más allá de los datos actuales" ante el Comité del Gran Baltimore. OTROS EVENTOS * El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores griego, George Gerapetritis, se reúne con dirigentes en Trípoli, Libia. * Reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores de la UE. DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Local Count RIC Indic Period Reuters Prior Time ry/Re ator Name Poll gion 01:01 Unite GBBRC=EC BRC Jun 0,6% d I Retail Kingd Sales om YY 09:00 Spain ESCPI=EC CPI Jun 0,6% I MM Final NSA 09:00 Spain ESCPIY=EC CPI Jun 2,2% CI YY Final NSA 09:00 Spain ESHICP=EC HICP Jun 0,6% CI Final MM 09:00 Spain ESHICY=EC HICP Jun 2,2% CI Final YY 11:00 Euro EUIP=ECI Indus May -2,4% Zone trial Produ ction MM 11:00 Euro EUIPY=EC Indus May 0,8% Zone I trial Produ ction YY 11:00 Germa DEZEWS=EC ZEW Jul 50,2 47,5 ny CI Econo mic Senti ment 11:00 Germa DEZEWC=EC ZEW Jul -66,0 -72,0 ny CI Curre nt Condi tions 12:00 Euro EURAST=EC Reser Jun 1507. Zone CI ve 68B Asset s Total 14:30 United USCPF=EC Core Jun 0,3% 0,1% States CPI MM, SA 14:30 United USCPFY=EC Core Jun 2,8% States CPI YY, NSA 14:30 United USCPN=EC CPI Jun 321,46 States Index 5 , NSA 14:30 United USCPNX=EC Core Jun 326,85 States CPI 4 Index , SA 14:30 United USCPI=EC CPI Jun 0,3% 0,1% States MM, SA 14:30 United USCPNY=EC CPI Jun 2,4% States YY, NSA 14:30 United USEARN=EC Real Jun 0,3% States Weekly Earnings MM 14:30 United USCPIW=EC CPI Jun 314,83 States Wage 9 Earner 14:30 United USEMPM=EC NY Jul -16,00 States Fed Manufacturing 14:55 United USREDY=EC Redbook 12 Jul, w/e 5,9% States YY 17:00 United USCCPI=EC Cleveland Jun 0,2% States Fed CPI **MIÉRCOLES 16 JULIO** BANCOS CENTRALES * Nathanaël Benjamin, director ejecutivo de Estrategia de Estabilidad Financiera del Banco de Inglaterra, pronuncia un discurso en el Instituto de Política Económica y Monetaria del OMFIF, "Llevar la liquidez donde se necesita", en Londres. * El presidente del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Nueva York, John Williams, pronuncia un discurso ante la Serie de Oradores Distinguidos de la Asociación de Economía Empresarial de Nueva York (NYABE). (2230 GMT) * La presidenta del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Cleveland, Beth Hammack, habla sobre "Desarrollo Comunitario" en el Desayuno de Negocios de Celebración del 20º Aniversario de la Universidad Corporativa del Cuyahoga County Community College, en Warrensville Heights, Ohio. (1315 GMT) * El presidente del Banco de la Reserva Federal de Richmond, Thomas Barkin, habla ante la Cámara y la Agencia de Desarrollo Económico del Condado de Carroll. * La Reserva Federal publica el Libro Beige. (1800 GMT) OTROS EVENTOS * El presidente del Gobierno de España, Pedro Sánchez, se reúne con dirigentes de Mauritania para discutir sobre migración, entre otros asuntos, en Nuakchot. DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Local Count RIC Indic Period Reuters Prior Time ry/Re ator Name Poll gion 08:00 Unite GBCPXM=E Core Jun 0,2% d CI CPI MM Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBCPXY=E Core Jun 3,5% d CI CPI YY Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBHICM=E CPI Jun 0,2% d CI MM Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBHICY=E CPI Jun 3,4% d CI YY Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBRPIM=E RPI Jun 0,2% d CI MM Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBRPI=EC RPI Jun 4,3% d I YY Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBRPIX=E RPI-X Jun 0,2% d CI (Retail Kingd Prices) MM om 08:00 Unite GBRPIY=E RPIX Jun 4,1% d CI YY Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBRPIN=E RPI Jun 402,9 d CI Index Kingd om 08:00 Unite GBCPSM=E CPI Jun -0,1% d CI Services Kingd MM om 08:00 Unite GBCPSA=E CPI Jun 4,7% d CI Services Kingd YY om 11:00 Euro EUTBAL=E Eurostat May 9900 millones Zone CI Trade NSA, Eur 11:00 Euro EUTBSA=E Total May 14.000 millones Zone CI Trade Balance SA 13:00 Unite USMGA=EC MBA 11 Jul, w/e 9,4% d I Mortgage State Application s 13:00 Unite USMGM=EC Mortgage 11 Jul, w/e 281,6 d I Market State Index s 13:00 Unite USMGPI=E MBA 11 Jul, w/e 180,9 d CI Purchase State Index s 13:00 Unite USMGR=EC Mortgage 11 Jul, w/e 829,3 d I Refinance State Index s 13:00 Unite USMG=ECI MBA 11 Jul, w/e 6,77% d 30-Yr State Mortgage s Rate 14:30 Unite USPPM=EC PPI Jun 189,4 d I Machine State Manuf'ing s 14:30 Unite USPPFY=E PPI Jun 2,6% d CI Final State Demand YY s 14:30 Unite USPPFD=E PPI Jun 0,2% 0,1% d CI Final State Demand MM s 14:30 Unite USPPEY=E PPI Jun 3,0% d CI exFood/Energy State YY s 14:30 Unite USPPIE=E PPI Jun 0,2% 0,1% d CI exFood/Energy State MM s 14:30 Unite USPPTY=E PPI Jun 2,7% d CI ex State Food/Energy/Tr s YY 14:30 Unite USPPET=E PPI Jun 0,1% d CI ex State Food/Energy/Tr s MM 15:15 Unite USIP=ECI Industrial Jun 0,0% -0,2% d Production MM State s 15:15 Unite USCAPU=E Capacity Jun 77,4% 77,4% d CI Utilization SA State s 15:15 Unite USFOUT=E Manuf Jun 0,1% d CI Output MM State s 16:30 Unite USOILC=E EIA 11 Jul, w/e 7,070M d CI Wkly State Crude Stk s 16:30 Unite USOILD=E EIA 11 Jul, w/e -0,825 d CI Wkly M State Dist. Stk 16:30 Unite USOILG=E EIA 11 Jul, w/e -2.658 d CI Wkly M State Gsln s Stk 16:30 Unite USOIRU=E EIA 11 Jul, w/e -0.2% d CI Wkly State Refn s Util **JUEVES 17 JULIO** OTROS EVENTOS * Reunión Ministerial de Finanzas y Bancos Centrales del G20, en KwaZulu-Natal, Sudáfrica. (Hasta el 18 de julio) DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Local Count RIC Indic Period Reuters Prior Time ry/Region ator Name Poll 08:00 Unite GBCCU=EC Claimant Jun 33.1k d Count Kingdom Unem Chng 08:00 Unite GBILOU=EC ILO May 4.6% d CI Unemp Kingdom loyment Rate 08:00 Unite GBEMP=EC Employment May 89k d CI Change Kingdom e 08:00 Unite GBAVGW=EC Avg May 5.3% d CI Wk Kingdom Earnings 3M YY 08:00 Unite GBAVGX=EC Avg May 5.2% d CI Earnings Kingdom (Ex-Bonus) 08:00 Unite GBPYR=EC HMRC Jun -109k d CI Payrolls Kingdom Change e 11:00 Euro EUHIC=EC HICP Jun 0.3% 0.0% Zone I Final MM 11:00 Euro EUHICY=EC HICP Jun 2.0% 2.0% Zone CI Final YY 11:00 Euro EUHIX=EC HICP- Jun 0.1% Zone I X F&E MM 11:00 Euro EUHIXY=EC HICP- Jun 2.4% Zone CI X F&E Final YY 11:00 Euro EUXTOB=EC HICP- Jun -0.1% Zone CI X Tobac co MM 11:00 Euro EUXTOY=EC HICP- Jun 1.8% Zone CI X Tobac co YY 11:00 Euro EUCPIX=EC HICP- Jun 0.4% Zone CI X F, E, A, T Final MM 11:00 Euro EUCPXY=EC HICP- Jun 2.3% Zone CI X F,E,A &T Final YY 14:30 Unite USIMP=EC Import Jun 0.0% d I t States Prices MM 14:30 Unite USEXP=EC Export Jun -0.9% d I t States Prices MM 14:30 Unite USIPI=EC Import Jun 0.2% d I t States Prices YY 14:30 Unite USJOB=EC Initi 7 Jul, w/e 227k d I al States Jobless Clm 14:30 Unite USJOBA=EC Jobless 7 Jul, w/e 235.50k d CI Clm States 4Wk Avg 14:30 Unite USJOBN=EC Cont 30 Jun, w/e 1.965M d CI Jobless States Clm 14:30 Unite USPFDB=EC Philly Fed Jul -4.0 d CI Business States Indx 14:30 Unite USRSL=EC Retail Jun 0.0% -0.9% d I l States Sales MM 14:30 Unite USRSLA=EC Retail Jun 0.3% -0.3% d CI l States Sales Ex-Autos MM 14:30 Unite USRSLG=EC Retail Jun -0.1% d CI l Ex States Gas/Autos 14:30 Unite USRLCO=EC Retail Jun 0.4% d CI l States Control 16:00 Unite USBINV=EC Business May 0.0% d CI ess States Inventories MM 16:00 Unite USNAHB=EC NAHB Jul 32 d CI Housing States Market Indx 16:30 Unite USOILN=EC EIA-Nat 7 Jul, w/e 53B d CI Gas States Chg Bcf 16:30 Unite USNGIF=EC Nat Gas-EIA 7 Jul, w/e 53B d CI Implied States Flow 17:30 Unite US4WAT=EC 4W 17 Jul d CI Bill States Auc - TA 17:30 Unite US4WAH=EC 4W 17 Jul d CI Bill States Auc - HR 17:30 Unite US4WAB=EC 4W 17 Jul d CI Bill States Auc - BTC 17:30 Unite US4WAA=EC 4W 17 Jul d CI Bill States Auc - HAP 22:00 Unite USNCI=EC Net May -7.8B d I L-T States Flows ,Exswaps 22:00 Unite USFBT=EC Foreign May -40.8B d I Buying, States T-Bonds 22:00 Unite USNCIO=EC Overall May -14.2B d CI Net States Capital Flows 22:00 Unite USNCIS=EC Net May -7.8B d CI L-T States Flows ,Incl.Swaps **VIERNES 18 JULIO** OTROS EVENTOS * Reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Generales de la UE. DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Local Count RIC Indic Period Reuters Prior Time ry/Re ator Name Poll gion 08:00 Alemania DEPPI=EC Produ Jun -0.2% ny I cer Price s MM 08:00 Alemania DEPPIY=EC Produ Jun -1.2% ny CI cer Price s YY 10:00 Euro EUCURA=EC Curre May 19.30B Zone CI nt Accou nt NSA,E UR 10:00 Euro EUCURU=EC Curre May 19.800B Zone CI nt Accou nt SA, EUR 14:30 Estados USBPE=EC Build Jun 1.394M Unidos I ing Permi ts: Numbe r 14:30 Estados USBPP=EC Build Jun -2.0% Unidos I Permi ts: Chang e MM 14:30 Estados USHST=EC Housi Jun 1.300M 1.256M Unidos I ng Start s Numbe r 14:30 Estados USHSTM=EC House Jun -9.8% Unidos CI Start s MM: Chang e 16:00 Estados USUMSP=EC U Jul 61.5 60.7 Unidos CI Mich Senti ment Preli m 16:00 Estados USUMCP=EC U Jul 64.8 Unidos CI Mich Condi tions Preli m 16:00 Estados USUMEP=EC U Jul 58.1 Unidos CI Mich Expec tatio ns Preli m 16:00 Estados USUM1P=EC U Jul 5.0% Unidos CI Mich 1Yr Inf Preli m 16:00 Estados USUM5P=EC U Jul 4.0% Unidos CI Mich 5-Yr Inf Preli m **SÁBADO 19 JULIO** OTROS EVENTOS * El secretario del Tesoro de EEUU, Scott Bessent, encabeza una delegación en Osaka para asistir a la Expo Mundial 2025. **Domingo 20 de julio** Otros eventos * Elecciones a la Cámara de Consejeros de Japón. (Datos recopilados por la redacción de Gdansk y Tomás Cobos)