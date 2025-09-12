Agenda semanal del 13 al 21 de septiembre de 2025

12 sep (Reuters) -

SÁBADO 13 SEPTIEMBRE

* Sin eventos relevantes. DOMINGO 14 SEPTIEMBRE

OTROS EVENTOS

* Elecciones al Consejo Legislativo de Macao. LUNES 15 SEPTIEMBRE

BANCOS CENTRALES

* Participación de la presidenta del BCE, Christine Lagarde, en el debate ‘Conversations pour demain’ con motivo del 25º aniversario del Institut Montaigne. (1810 GMT)

OTROS EVENTOS

* Reunión informal de ministros de Sanidad de la UE en Copenhague. (Hasta el 16 de septiembre)

* Conferencia anual del Foro Global de la OCDE en Londres. (Hasta el 16 de septiembre)

* El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Grecia, George Gerapetritis, se reúne con su homólogo libio, Al-Taher Al-Baour, en Atenas. * Visita del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, a Reino Unido.

(Hasta el 19 de septiembre)

DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS

Loc Country RIC Indicator Perio Reute Prior

al /Region Name d rs

Tim Poll

e

01: United GBRHP House Price Sep -1.3%

01 Kingdom M=ECI Rightmove MM

01: United GBRHP House Price Sep 0.3%

01 Kingdom Y=ECI Rightmove YY

08: Germany DEWPI Wholesale Aug -0.1%

00 =ECI Price Index

MM

08: Germany DEWPI Wholesale Aug 0.5%

00 Y=ECI Price Index

YY

11: Euro EUTBA Eurostat Jul 7.0B

00 Zone L=ECI Trade NSA,

Eur

11: Euro EUTBS Total Trade Jul 2.80B

00 Zone A=ECI Balance SA

12: Euro EURAS Reserve Aug 1498.95B

00 Zone T=ECI Assets Total

14: United USEMP NY Fed Sep 3.00 11.90

30 States M=ECI Manufacturing

17: United US6MA 6M Bill Auc - 15 75.418.193.000

30 States T=ECI TA Sep

17: United US6MA 6M Bill Auc - 15 3.730%

30 States H=ECI HR Sep

17: United US6MA 6M Bill Auc - 15 3.170

30 States B=ECI BTC Sep

17: United US6MA 6M Bill Auc - 15 60.480%

30 States A=ECI HAP Sep

20: United US3MA 3M Bill Auc - 15 84.716.249.300

00 States T=ECI TA Sep

20: United US3MA 3M Bill Auc - 15 2.810

00 States B=ECI BTC Sep

20: United US3MA 3M Bill Auc - 15 33.040%

00 States A=ECI HAP Sep

MARTES 16 SEPTIEMBRE

BANCOS CENTRALES

* Intervención del miembro del consejo del BCE y gobernador del Banco de España, José Luis Escrivá, en un acto en Madrid. * Reunión del consejo ejecutivo del Riksbank. (0700 GMT)

* Inicio de la reunión de dos días del Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto (FOMC) de la Reserva Federal de EEUU sobre los tipos de interés. (Hasta el 17 de septiembre)

OTROS EVENTOS

* El presidente de Alemania, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, recibe a su homólogo polaco, Karol Nawrocki, en el Palacio Bellevue de Berlín. (0700 GMT)

* El presidente de Finlandia, Alexander Stubb, realiza una visita de Estado a Letonia. Conferencia de prensa conjunta con el presidente letón, Edgars Rinkevics, en Riga. (Hasta el 17 de septiembre)

* Reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Generales de la UE en Bruselas. * Elecciones a la Asamblea Nacional y a la Presidencia de Malaui.

DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS

Loc Country RIC Indicator Perio Reute Prior

al /Region Name d rs

Tim Poll

e

08: United GBCCU Claimant Aug -6.2k

00 Kingdom =ECI Count Unem

Chng

08: United GBILO ILO Jul 4.7%

00 Kingdom U=ECI Unemployment

Rate

08: United GBEMP Employment Jul 238k

00 Kingdom =ECI Change

08: United GBAVG Avg Wk Jul 4.6%

00 Kingdom W=ECI Earnings 3M

YY

08: United GBAVG Avg Earnings Jul 5.0%

00 Kingdom X=ECI (Ex-Bonus)

08: United GBPYR HMRC Payrolls Aug -8k

00 Kingdom =ECI Change

11: Euro EUIP= Industrial Jul 0.5% -1.3%

00 Zone ECI Production MM

11: Euro EUIPY Industrial Jul 0.2%

00 Zone =ECI Production YY

11: Euro EULBR Labour Costs Q2 3.4%

00 Zone C=ECI YY

11: Euro EUWAG Wages In Euro Q2 3.4%

00 Zone Y=ECI Zone

11: Germany DEZEW ZEW Economic Sep 25.0 34.7

00 S=ECI Sentiment

11: Germany DEZEW ZEW Current Sep -65.0 -68.6

00 C=ECI Conditions

14: United USIMP Import Prices Aug 0.4%

30 States =ECI MM

14: United USEXP Export Prices Aug 0.1%

30 States =ECI MM

14: United USIPI Import Prices Aug -0.2%

30 States =ECI YY

14: United USRSL Retail Sales Aug 0.3% 0.5%

30 States =ECI MM

14: United USRSL Retail Sales Aug 0.3% 0.3%

30 States A=ECI Ex-Autos MM

14: United USRSL Retail Ex Aug 0.2%

30 States G=ECI Gas/Autos

14: United USRLC Retail Aug 0.5%

30 States O=ECI Control

14: United USRED Redbook YY 13 6.6%

55 States Y=ECI Sep,

w/e

15: United USIP= Industrial Aug 0.0% -0.1%

15 States ECI Production MM

15: United USCAP Capacity Aug 77.4% 77.5%

15 States U=ECI Utilization

SA

15: United USFOU Manuf Output Aug 0.0%

15 States T=ECI MM

16: United USBIN Business Jul 0.2% 0.2%

00 States V=ECI Inventories

MM

16: United USNAH NAHB Housing Sep 32

00 States B=ECI Market Indx

19: United USBYT 20Y Bond Auc 16 16.000.007

00 States T=ECI - TA Sep ,800.000

19: United USBYT 20Y Bond Auc 16 4.876%

00 States H=ECI - HY Sep

19: United USBYT 20Y Bond Auc 16 2.540

00 States B=ECI - BTC Sep

19: United USBYT 20Y Bond Auc 16 44.440%

00 States A=ECI - HAP Sep

22: United USOIA API wkly 8 #N/P #N/P

30 States C=ECI crude Stk Sep,

w/e

22: United USOIA API Wkly gsln 8 #N/P #N/P

30 States G=ECI stk Sep,

w/e

22: United USOIA API Wkly 8 #N/P #N/P

30 States D=ECI dist.

Stk Sep, w/e 22: United USOIA API Wkly 8 #N/P #N/P 30 States R=ECI crude runs Sep, w/e

MIÉRCOLES 17 SEPTIEMBRE

BANCOS CENTRALES

* Palabras de apertura de la presidenta del BCE, Christine Lagarde, en la 10ª Conferencia Anual de Investigación del BCE junto con la Hoover Institution de Stanford sobre “¿La próxima crisis financiera?” (0730 GMT)

* Participación del miembro del consejo del BCE, Piero Cipollone, en la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo de la Asociación Bancaria Italiana. (0800 GMT)

* Discurso principal del miembro del consejo del BCE, Piero Cipollone, en la Conferencia de Resiliencia del Banco de los Países Bajos. (1115 GMT)

* El Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto (FOMC) de la Reserva Federal de EEUU anuncia su decisión sobre los tipos de interés, seguido de un comunicado. (1800 GMT); el presidente de la Reserva Federal de EEUU ofrece una conferencia de prensa. * Anuncio de la tasa de interés del Banco de Canadá. (1345 GMT)

OTROS EVENTOS

* Visita de Estado del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, a Reino Unido.

(Hasta el 19 de septiembre)

DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS

Loc Country RIC Indicator Perio Reute Prior

al /Region Name d rs

Tim Poll

e

08: United GBCPX Core CPI MM Aug 0,2%

00 Kingdom M=ECI

08: United GBCPX Core CPI YY Aug 3,8%

00 Kingdom Y=ECI

08: United GBHIC CPI MM Aug 0,1%

00 Kingdom M=ECI

08: United GBHIC CPI YY Aug 3,8%

00 Kingdom Y=ECI

08: United GBRPI RPI MM Aug 0,4%

00 Kingdom M=ECI

08: United GBRPI RPI YY Aug 4,8%

00 Kingdom =ECI

08: United GBRPI RPI-X (Retail Aug 0,4%

00 Kingdom X=ECI Prices) MM

08: United GBRPI RPIX YY Aug 4,7%

00 Kingdom Y=ECI

08: United GBRPI RPI Index Aug 406.2

00 Kingdom N=ECI

08: United GBCPS CPI Services Aug 0,7%

00 Kingdom M=ECI MM

08: United GBCPS CPI Services Aug 5,0%

00 Kingdom A=ECI YY

08: Sweden SEM12 Money Mkt Sep 2,1%

00 M=ECI CPIF Infl 1

Yr

11: Euro EUHIC HICP Final MM Aug 0,0%

00 Zone =ECI

11: Euro EUHIC HICP Final YY Aug 2,1% 2,1%

00 Zone Y=ECI

11: Euro EUHIX HICP-X F&E MM Aug -0,1%

00 Zone =ECI

11: Euro EUHIX HICP-X F&E Aug 2,3%

00 Zone Y=ECI Final YY

11: Euro EUXTO HICP-X Aug 0,0%

00 Zone B=ECI Tobacco MM

11: Euro EUXTO HICP-X Aug 2,0%

00 Zone Y=ECI Tobacco YY

11: Euro EUCPI HICP-X F, E, Aug 0,3%

00 Zone X=ECI A, T Final MM

11: Euro EUCPX HICP-X Aug 2,3%

00 Zone Y=ECI F,E,A&T Final

YY

13: United USMGA MBA Mortgage 12 9,2%

00 States =ECI Applications Sep,

w/e

13: United USMGM Mortgage 12 297.7

00 States =ECI Market Index Sep,

w/e

13: United USMGP MBA Purchase 12 169.1

00 States I=ECI Index Sep,

w/e

13: United USMGR Mortgage 12 1012.4

00 States =ECI Refinance Sep,

Index w/e

13: United USMG= MBA 30-Yr 12 6.49%

00 States ECI Mortgage Rate Sep,

w/e

14: United USBPE Building Aug 1.370 1.362M

30 States =ECI Permits: M

Number

14: United USBPP Build Aug -2,2%

30 States =ECI Permits:

Change MM

14: United USHST Housing Aug 1.375 1.428M

30 States =ECI Starts Number M

14: United USHST House Starts Aug 5,2%

30 States M=ECI MM: Change

16: United USOIL EIA Wkly 12 3.939M

30 States C=ECI Crude Stk Sep,

w/e

16: United USOIL EIA Wkly 12 4.715M

30 States D=ECI Dist.

Stk Sep,

w/e

16: United USOIL EIA Wkly Gsln 12 1.458M

30 States G=ECI Stk Sep,

w/e

16: United USOIR EIA Wkly Refn 12 0.6%

30 States U=ECI Util Sep,

w/e

20: United USFOM Fed Funds Tgt 17 4-4.2 4.25-4.5

00 States C=ECI Rate Sep 5

20: United USIOR Fed Int On 17 4.40%

00 States =ECI Excess Sep

Reserves

JUEVES 18 SEPTIEMBRE

BANCOS CENTRALES

* Discurso principal de Liz Oakes, miembro externo del Comité de Política Financiera del Banco de Inglaterra, en la conferencia Cross Market Operational Resilience Group 2025. (1345 GMT)

* Mensaje en vídeo de la presidenta del BCE, Christine Lagarde, en la sesión inaugural de la 1ª edición de la Cumbre de Liderazgo Global de Mujeres en Marsella. (0710 GMT)

* Participación de la miembro del consejo del BCE, Claudia Buch, en el panel “Noisy Experts? Discretion in Regulation” en la 10ª Conferencia Anual de Investigación del BCE junto con la Hoover Institution de Stanford sobre “¿La próxima crisis financiera?” (0800 GMT)

* Participación del vicepresidente del BCE, Luis de Guindos, en el debate retransmitido de MNI Connect 'Perspectivas de crecimiento e inflación en la zona euro' en Londres. (0800 GMT)

* Discurso de Ron Morrow, director ejecutivo de Pagos, Supervisión y Vigilancia, Banco de Canadá. (1930 GMT)

* El Banco Central de Noruega anuncia decisión sobre los tipos de interés y presenta el Informe de Política Monetaria 3/25. (0800 GMT)

* El Banco de Inglaterra anuncia decisión sobre los tipos de interés y publica las actas de la reunión, después de la decisión. (1100 GMT)

* El Banco de Japón celebra su reunión de política monetaria.

(Hasta el 19 de septiembre) DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Loc Country RIC Indicator Perio Reute Prior al /Region Name d rs Tim Poll e 10: Euro EUCUR Current Jul 38.90B 00 Zone A=ECI Account NSA,EUR 10: Euro EUCUR Current Jul 35.800B 00 Zone U=ECI Account SA, EUR 13: United GBMPC BOE MPC Vote Sep 0 00 Kingdom H=ECI Hike 13: United GBMPC BOE MPC Vote Sep 4 00 Kingdom U=ECI Unchanged 13: United GBMPC BOE MPC Vote Sep 5 00 Kingdom C=ECI Cut 13: United GBBOE BOE Bank Rate Sep 4.00% 4.00% 00 Kingdom I=ECI 14: United USJOB Initial 8 263k 30 States =ECI Jobless Clm Sep, w/e 14: United USJOB Jobless Clm 8 240.50k 30 States A=ECI 4Wk Avg Sep, w/e 14: United USJOB Cont Jobless 1 1.939M 30 States N=ECI Clm Sep, w/e 14: United USPFD Philly Fed Sep 3.0 -0.3 30 States B=ECI Business Indx 16: United USLEA Leading Index Aug 0.0% -0.1% 00 States D=ECI Chg MM 16: United USOIL EIA-Nat Gas 8 71B 30 States N=ECI Chg Bcf Sep, w/e 16: United USNGI Nat Gas-EIA 8 71B 30 States F=ECI Implied Flow Sep, w/e 17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - 18 30 States T=ECI TA Sep 17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - 18 30 States H=ECI HR Sep 17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - 18 30 States B=ECI BTC Sep 17: United US4WA 4W Bill Auc - 18 30 States A=ECI HAP Sep 19: United USTYT 10Y TIPS Auc 18 21.000.011 00 States T=ECI - TA Sep,800 19: United USTYT 10Y TIPS Auc 18 1.985% 00 States H=ECI - HY Sep 19: United USTYT 10Y TIPS Auc 18 2.410 00 States B=ECI - BTC Sep 19: United USTYT 10Y TIPS Auc 18 75.330% 00 States A=ECI - HAP Sep 22: United USNCI Net L-T Jul 150.8B 00 States =ECI Flows,Exswaps 22: United USFBT Foreign Jul -5.0B 00 States =ECI Buying, T-Bonds 22: United USNCI Overall Net Jul 77.8B 00 States O=ECI Capital Flows 22: United USNCI Net L-T Jul 150.8B 00 States S=ECI Flows,Incl.Sw aps VIERNES 19 SEPTIEMBRE BANCOS CENTRALES * El gobernador del Banco de Japón, Kazuo Ueda, habla con la prensa tras la conclusión de la reunión de política monetaria del banco central. (0230 GMT)

OTROS EVENTOS * Reunión del Eurogrupo en Copenhague. * El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Malasia, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, lidera un equipo oficial de la ASEAN para evaluar la situación en Myanmar. * Visita de Estado del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, a Reino Unido (Hasta el 20 de septiembre). * Reunión informal de ministros de Asuntos Económicos y Financieros de la UE en Copenhague (Hasta el 20 de septiembre).

DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Loc Country RIC Indicator Perio Reute Prior al /Region Name d rs Tim Poll e 01: United GBGFK GfK Consumer Sep -17 01 Kingdom =ECI Confidence 08: United GBPSN PSNB Ex Banks Ago 1000 millones 00 Kingdom X=ECI GBP 08: United GBPSC PSNCR, GBP Ago 3000 millones 00 Kingdom R=ECI 08: United GBRSL Retail Sales Ago 0,6% 00 Kingdom =ECI MM 08: United GBRSX Retail Sales Ago 0,5% 00 Kingdom =ECI Ex-Fuel MM 08: United GBRSL Retail Sales Ago 1,1% 00 Kingdom Y=ECI YY 08: United GBRSX Retail Sales Ago 1,3% 00 Kingdom Y=ECI Ex-Fuel YY 08: France FRCOM Business Sep 96 45 P=ECI Climate Mfg 08: France FRBCS Business Sep 96 45 =ECI Climate Overall 09: Germany DEPPI Producer Ago -0,1% 00 =ECI Prices MM 09: Germany DEPPI Producer Ago -1,5% 00 Y=ECI Prices YY

SÁBADO 20 SEPTIEMBRE

OTROS EVENTOS * 190º Oktoberfest de Múnich (Hasta el 5 de octubre).

DOMINGO 21 SEPTIEMBRE

OTROS EVENTOS * 51º Maratón BMW de Berlín (Datos recopilados por la redacción de Gdansk)