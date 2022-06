Al menos cuatro civiles muertos y once heridos tras los bombardeos rusos en la región de Donestk, Ucrania

06/11/2014 The rubble of a house destroyed by shelling on 3 September in Debaltsevo in Donetsk region. Debaltsevo, a town of 25,000 people, has been hard-hit by the conflict, with the edge of town very close to the frontline. While those people with the means to leave have departed the town for safety, many people still live there in difficult conditions under constant fear of shelling. POLITICA INTERNACIONAL UCRANIA EUROPA JULIE REMY