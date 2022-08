Al menos ocho mineros atrapados tras el derrumbe de una explotación de carbón en México

06/06/2021 (210606) -- COAHUILA, June 6, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A Mexican Army soldier stands guard at the site of the collapse of a mine in Rancherias of Muzquiz municipality, in Coahuila state, Mexico, on June 5, 2021. At least one person died after a mine flooded and then collapsed in the Mexican municipality of Muzquiz in the northern state of Coahuila, Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination said on Saturday. The agency said on Twitter that six workers were still trapped in the mine. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Alejandro Rodriguez