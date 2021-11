Al menos seis policías heridos y ataques a periodistas durante fuertes protestas en Martinica

24-11-2021 November 24, 2021, Draguignan, Var, France: Police officers are seen checking the health pass of a customer in a restaurant..Due to a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the French government has decided to reinforce the controls on the obligation of the Sanitary Pass in restaurants and bars. The main objective for the French government is to slow down a fifth wave of contamination before the Christmas period and to avoid confinement measures. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Laurent Coust