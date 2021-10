Al menos tres muertos durante la multitudinaria Marcha del Millón contra el golpe de Estado en Sudán

25-10-2021 (211025) -- KHARTOUM, Oct. 25, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Smoke rises from a site in Khartoum, Sudan, Oct. 25, 2021. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council's civilian component and several ministers have been arrested by joint military forces, Sudan's Ministry of Information and Communications said on Monday. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Chinese medical expert team