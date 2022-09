Al menos un muerto y dos heridos en un apuñalamiento múltiple en Ansbach, Alemania

31/08/2022 August 31, 2022, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Under massively increased police presence after an attack on a Bayerischer Rundfunk reporter, under six hundred Corona rebels, anti-vaxxers, Reichsbuerger (sovereign citizens), and some who may be part of a regrouping Identitaere Bewegung marched through the streets of Munich with speeches increasingly taking on more Reichsbuerger character, such as an untrue identification via vaccination QR codes seemingly being described as part of the strawman theory, for example. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Sachelle Babbar