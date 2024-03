From left to right: Joy Dublin-Baptiste (Corporate Secretary), Roger Tonge (Financial Controller of APUA), Ian Lewis (Water Business Unit Manager APUA), Nicole Edwards (Project Coordinator APUA), Hon. Sir Robin Yearwood (Chairman of APUA Board), John Bradshaw (General Manager of APUA), Hon. Melford Nicholas (Minister of Utilities), Henry Charrabé (CEO of Seven Seas), Chad Schafer (CFO of Seven Seas), John Maginley (Seven Seas Representative), Erik Arfalk (SVP of BD Seven Seas), Bryce Mondor (Corp Development Manager). (Photo: Business Wire)