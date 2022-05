Argelia acusa a Marruecos de manipular la cumbre sobre Estado Islámico para hablar del Sáhara Occidental

11/05/2022 MARRAKECH (MOROCCO), May 11, 2022 -- Delegates pose for a group photo before a ministerial conference of the Global Coalition against the IS in Marrakech, Morocco, on May 11, 2022. Africa has become the main target of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group by suffering 41 percent of all its attacks worldwide, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told the conference on Wednesday. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Chen Binjie