Ascienden a 74 los muertos por el terremoto de magnitud 6,8 en el suroeste de China

06/09/2022 MOXI, Sept. 6, 2022 -- Rescuers transfer an injured villager evacuated from Wandong Village of Detuo Town, in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2022. A total of 66 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 38 people had been killed in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 28 died in the city of Ya'an, the rescue headquarters told a press briefing. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Shen Bohan