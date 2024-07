Asentamientos de la Iglesia Morava en cuatro países inscritos en la Lista del Patrimonio Mundial de la UNESCO

Moravian Church Settlements Delegation at the World Heritage Committee meeting. Pictured here are (from left) are Jean Manes, U.S. Deputy Representative to UNESCO; Moravian University President Bryon L. Grigsby; Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds; Johnathan Putnam, Acting Chief, Office of International Affairs National Park Service; Rt. Rev. Chris Giesler; Mr. Clemens, Saxon State Minister of the Chancellery (Photo: Business Wire)