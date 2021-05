Atacada con un proyectil una base militar en Irak que acoge a tropas de EEUU y de la coalición internacional

December 2, 2018 - Iraq: A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment loads propellant into the M777 Howitzer during a fire mission in Southwest Asia. 3rd Cav. Regt. is part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces as they clear the last remaining pockets of ISIS from the Middle Euphrates River Valley and prevent them from fleeing into Iraq. In conjunction with partner forces, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve defeats ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability. (Mikki L. Sprenkle/US Army/Polaris)