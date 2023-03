Axis Communications revela nuevos dispositivos en ISC West y pone de manifiesto su compromiso con el aprendizaje profundo y las herramientas de análisis avanzado

Axis Communications debuted new products and solutions at ISC West 2023, including (top l-r) AXIS P3827-PVE, AXIS M4327-P / AXIS M4328-P, AXIS Q2101-TE, (bottom l-r) AXIS M4317-PLVE / AXIS M4318-PLVE, and AXIS Q3626-VE / AXIS Q3628-VE (Photo: Business Wire)