Bacardi Reduce el Plástico en sus Paquetes de Regalo en un 50 %

Bacardi is cutting the plastic in its gift packs by 50% this holiday season. The world's largest privately held spirits company is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the need for plastic and by replacing plastic inserts or trays with sustainable alternatives made from cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. This year’s 50% cut is a giant step for Bacardi, towards achieving its 2023 goal of removing 100% of all single-use plastic from its gift packs and point-of-sale materials, and its 2030 goal of being 100% plastic-free. The Bacardi range of gift packs now includes 100% plastic-free designs, available for the first time this holiday season, including beautiful gift packs for many of our iconic brands like BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, GREY GOOSE vodka, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, BOMBAY BRAMBLE gin, MARTINI Fiero and DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch whisky. (Photo: Business Wire)