Bajo la dirección de Milrem Robotics, el consorcio iMUGS demuestra la capacidad de creación de equipos formados por sistemas tripulados y no tripulados

The consortium behind iMUGS, a 32,6 MEUR project with the aim of developing the European standard unmanned ground system (UGS), demonstrated the results of the first phase of the project – deploying unmanned systems to the battlefield and teaming them with manned units and vehicles. The demonstration was spearheaded by the coordinator of the consortium, Europe’s leading developer of robotics and autonomous systems Milrem Robotics. Altogether two scenarios were played out in cooperation with the Estonian Defence Forces. (Photo: Business Wire)