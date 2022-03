Biden insiste en que el uso de armas químicas en Ucrania es "una amenaza real"

21-03-2022 March 21, 2022, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: President Joe Biden delivers remarks during Business Roundtableâ?Ts CEO Quarterly Meeting to discuss the United Statesâ?T response to Russiaâ?Ts war with Ukraine the Presidentâ?Ts plans to lower costs for working families, create union jobs, and tackle the climate crisis at Business Roundtable in Washington, DC on Monday, March 21, 2022 POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Leigh Vogel - Pool via CNP