Canciones y álbumes esenciales del catálogo de Bowie

ARCHIVO - David Bowie durante su presentación en un concierto en Hartford, Connecticut, el 14 de septiembre de 1995. El amplio catálogo musical de David Bowie, que abarca de finales de la década de 1960 a poco antes de su muerte en 2016, ha sido vendido a Warner Chappell Music. Más de 400 canciones como "Space Oddity," "Ziggy Stardust" y "Let's Dance" están incluídas. (Foto AP/Bob Child, archivo)
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Canciones y álbumes esenciales del catálogo de David Bowie.

Álbumes:

— “Space Oddity” (1969)

— “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” (1972)

— “Diamond Dogs” (1974)

— “Young Americans” (1975)

— “ChangesOneBowie” (1976)

— “heroes” (1977)

— “Let’s Dance” (1983)

— “tonight” (1984)

— “heathen” (2002)

— “The Next Day” (2013)

— “Blackstar” (2016)

Canciones:

— “Space Oddity” (1969)

— “changes” (1972)

— “Rebel Rebel” (1974)

— “Young Americans” (1975)

— “fame” (1975)

— “Golden Years” (1975)

— “Suffragette City” (1976)

— “heroes” (1977)

— “fashion” (1980)

— “Under Pressure” (con Queen) (1981)

— “Let’s Dance” (1983)

— “China Girl” (1983)

— “Modern Love” (1983)

— “Blue Jean” (1984)

— “Where Are We Now?” (2013)

AP

