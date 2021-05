Casi 800 niños han muerto en Afganistán desde 2016 por los bombardeos de la coalición y el Ejército afgano

May 12, 2019 - Undisclosed location: An Airman piloting an F-15C Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 28th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, May 12, 2019, at an undisclosed location. The 28th EARS maintains constant presence in the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility, supporting U.S. and Coalition aircraft in various operations conducted in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. (Keifer Bowes/USAF/Polaris)