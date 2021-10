Cinco muertos en el derrumbe de un edificio en la ciudad costera de Batumi, en Georgia

08-10-2021 (211008) -- BATUMI, Oct. 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers work on the ruins of the collapsed building in Batumi, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2021. A multi-block residential building collapsed on Friday in Georgia's western coastal city of Batumi, leaving several people trapped under the ruins. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Kulumbegashvili Tamuna