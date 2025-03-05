Claves para el miércoles 5 de marzo

5 mar (Reuters) - BANCOS CENTRALES * El gobernador del Banco de Japón, Kazuo Ueda, y el ministro de finanzas de Japón, Katsunobu Kato, dan discursos de apertura en el panel del FMI. * El gobernador del Banco de Inglaterra, Andrew Bailey, y otros altos cargos del banco responden preguntas de los legisladores sobre su decisión de reducir los tipos de interés en febrero (1430 GMT). * El subgobernador del BoJ, Shinichi Uchida, ofrece un discurso y una conferencia de prensa (0130 GMT). * La Reserva Federal publica el Libro Beige (1900 GMT). OTROS EVENTOS * Reunión del Consejo de Justicia y Asuntos de Interior de la UE (Asuntos de Interior) en Bruselas. DATOS MACROECONÓMICOS Local Time Country/Region RIC Indicator Name Period Reuters Poll Prior 08:45 France FRIP=ECI Industrial Output MM Jan 0,3% -0,4% 09:15 Spain ESPMIS=ECI Services PMI Feb 55,3 54,9 09:50 France FRPMIS=ECI HCOB - Services PMI Feb 44,5 44,5 09:50 France FRCPMI=ECI HCOB Composite PMI Feb 44,5 44,5 09:55 Germany DEPMIS=ECI HCOB Services PMI Feb 52,2 52,2 09:55 Germany DEPMIP=ECI HCOB Composite Final PMI Feb 51,0 51,0 10:00 Euro Zone EUPMIS=ECI HCOB Services Final PMI Feb 50,7 50,7 10:00 Euro Zone EUPMIP=ECI HCOB - Composite Final PMI Feb 50,2 50,2 10:30 United Kingdom GBPMIS=ECI S&P GLOBAL SERVICE PMI Feb 51,1 51,1 10:30 United Kingdom GBCPMI=ECI S&P GLOBAL PMI: COMPOSITE - OUTPUT Feb 50,5 50,5 10:30 United Kingdom GBRAST=ECI Reserve Assets Total Feb 186.434,55M 11:00 Euro Zone EUPPI=ECI Producer Prices MM Jan 0,5% 0,4% 11:00 Euro Zone EUPPIY=ECI Producer Prices YY Jan 1,4% 0,0% 13:00 United States USMGA=ECI MBA Mortgage Applications 28 Feb, w/e -1,2% 13:00 United States USMGM=ECI Mortgage Market Index 28 Feb, w/e 212,3 13:00 United States USMGPI=ECI MBA Purchase Index 28 Feb, w/e 144,3 13:00 United States USMGR=ECI Mortgage Refinance Index 28 Feb, w/e 572,5 13:00 United States USMG=ECI MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate 28 Feb, w/e 6,88% 14:15 United States USADP=ECI ADP National Employment Feb 140k 183k 15:45 United States USPMIP=ECI S&P Global Comp PMI Final Feb 50,4 15:45 United States USMPSF=ECI S&P Global Svcs PMI Final Feb 49,7 16:00 United States USDGNR=ECI Durables Ex-Def, R MM Jan 3,5% 16:00 United States USDGR=ECI Durable Goods, R MM Jan 3,1% 16:00 United States USFORD=ECI Factory Orders MM Jan 1,6% -0,9% 16:00 United States USDGNT=ECI Durables Ex-Transpt R MM Jan 0,0% 16:00 United States USNDCG=ECI Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Jan 0,8% 16:00 United States USFXTR=ECI Factory Ex-Transp MM Jan 0,3% 16:00 United States USNPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb 52,6 52,8 16:00 United States USOPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb 54,5 16:00 United States USEPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Feb 52,3 16:00 United States USDPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg New Orders Idx Feb 51,3 16:00 United States USPPMI=ECI ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Feb 60,4 16:30 United States USOILC=ECI EIA Wkly Crude Stk 28 Feb, w/e -0,290M -2,332M 16:30 United States USOILD=ECI EIA Wkly Dist. Stk 28 Feb, w/e 0,870M 3,908M 16:30 United States USOILG=ECI EIA Wkly Gsln Stk 28 Feb, w/e 0,125M 0,369M 16:30 United States USOIRU=ECI EIA Wkly Refn Util 28 Feb, w/e 0,1% 1,6% (Información de las redacciones de Madrid y Gdansk)

