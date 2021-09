Comienza el recuento de votos en Marruecos tras el cierre de urnas

08-09-2021 (210908) -- RABAT, Sept. 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man casts a vote at a polling station in Rabat, Morocco, Sept. 8, 2021. Morocco kicked off its lower house and local elections on Wednesday as some 17.5 million eligible voters are going to the polls across the country. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Chadi