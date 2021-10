Condenado un exsocio de Giuliani por realizar contribuciones ilegales a políticos republicanos

22-10-2021 October 22, 2021, New York, United States: Businessman Lev Parnas leaves the Thurgood Marshall US Federal Court after a guilty verdict on illegal campaign finance charges in New York City. .Lev Parnas an associate of former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani, was found guilty on federal campaign violation charges involving large contributions to Trump's two Super PAC re-election campaigns. Additional charges shared with Andrei Kukushkin, stem from an attempt to facilitate a wealthy Russian businessman's entry in to the burgeoning recreational marijuana market in the United States. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/John Lamparski