datos-lista completa de los ganadores del oscar 2023

LOS ÁNGELES, 12 mar (Reuters) - La edición 95 de los Premios de la Academia se celebró el domingo en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles. Estos son los ganadores del Oscar en 2023:

MEJOR PELÍCULA "Everything Everywhere All At Once" MEJOR ACTRIZ Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere"

MEJOR ACTOR Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

MEJOR DIRECTOR Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Mejor actor de reparto ke huy quan, "everything everywhere all at once" mejor actriz de reparto jamie lee curtis, "everything everywhere all at once" mejor película internacional "all quiet on the western front", alemania mejor película animada "pinocho", de guillermo del toro

Mejor largometraje documental "navalny"

Mejor guión original "everything everywhere all at once", escrito por daniel kwan y daniel scheinert

Mejor guión adaptado "women talking", guión por sarah polley

Mejor banda sonora "all quiet on the western front", volker bertelmann

Mejor canción original "naatu naatu", de "rrr", música por m.m. keeravaani, letra de chandrabose

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA "All Quiet On The Western Front", James Friend

Mejores efectos visuales "avatar: la forma del agua"

MEJOR SONIDO "Top Gun: Maverick"

MEJOR EDICIÓN "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Mejor diseño de producción "all quiet on the western front"

Mejor diseño de vesturio "black panther: wakanda forever", ruth carter mejor maquillaje y peinado "the whale"

Mejor cortometraje "an irish goodbye"

Mejor cortometraje documental "the elephant whisperers"

Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo "an irish goodbye"

Mejor cortometraje animado "the boy, the mole, the fox and the horse"

(Reporte de Mary Milliken; editado en español por Lucila Sigal)

Reuters