Datos-principales candidatos a los premios grammy 2025

Por Danielle Broadway

Los ángeles, eeuu, 8 nov (reuters) - el viernes se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios grammy de la industria musical. a continuación figura la lista de candidatos en algunas categorías.

Canción del año

"Now And Then" - Los Beatles

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" - Charli xcx

"birds of a feather" - billie eilish

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift con Post Malone

Disco del año

New Blue Sun - André 3000

COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé

Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT - Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier

Hit me hard and soft - billie eilish

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift

Composición del año

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, compositores (Shaboozey)

"birds of a feather" - billie eilish o'connell & finneas o'connell, compositores (billie eilish)

"Die With A Smile" - Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift con Post Malone)

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, compositores (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, compositor (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, compositores (Beyoncé)

Mejor artista revelación

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Mejor álbum vocal pop

Me hard and soft - billie eilish eternal sunshine - ariana grande chappell roan the rise and fall of a midwest princess - chappell roan the tortured poets department - taylor swift

Mejor presentación de rap

"Enough (Miami)" - Cardi B "When The Sun Shines Again" - Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

"nissan altima" - doechii

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Like That" - Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Mejor álbum de rock

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, compositores (The Black Keys)

"Broken Man" - Annie Clark, compositora (St. Vincent)

"Dark Matter" - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, compositores (Pearl Jam)

"Dilemma" - Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, compositores (Green Day)

"Gift Horse" - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, compositores (IDLES)

Mejor álbum country

COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Torbellino - Lainey Wilson (Reporte de Lisa Richwine y Danielle Broadway; edición en español de Javier López de Lérida)

Reuters