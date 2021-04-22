DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia 2021

22 abr (Reuters) - Los Premios de la Academia, los Oscar, serán entregados el domingo en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles y transmitidos en vivo por el canal de televisión ABC.

A continuación, la lista de las principales nominaciones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal""

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

MEJOR ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

David Fincher - "Mank"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"

Thomas Vinterberg - "Another Round"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

