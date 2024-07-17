Datos-principales nominaciones a los premios emmy de televisión de 2024

Por Danielle Broadway

Los ángeles, eeuu, 17 jul (reuters) - el miércoles se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios emmy, los máximos galardones de la televisión.

Los Emmy se entregarán en una ceremonia televisada el 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, por lo que serán los segundos premios Emmy de 2024 debido a la doble huelga de guionistas y actores de 2023.

A continuación, la lista de nominados en las principales categorías.

Mejor serie dramática

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"La edad dorada"

"The Morning Show"

"Sr. y Sra. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Caballos Lentos"

"El problema de los 3 cuerpos"

Mejor serie de comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

"Bebé reno"

"Fargo"

"Lecciones de química"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm".

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Mejor actor de drama

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Caballos Lentos"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz de drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "La edad dorada"

Maya Erskine, "Sr. y Sra. Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor, serie limitada o película

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lecciones de química"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

(Reporte de Danielle Broadway; Editado en español por Javier López de Lérida)

Reuters