Denuncian al rapero Travis Scott por la marea humana que dejó ocho muertos en el festival de música Astroworld

06-11-2021 (211107) -- HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Flowers are laid outside NRG Park, the site of a stampede during the Astroworld Festival, in Houston, Texas, the United States, Nov. 6, 2021. The investigation into the stampede leaving eight people dead and many others injured Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston was underway, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday afternoon. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Lao Chengyue