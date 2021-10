Detenido un montenegrino por presuntos crímenes contra la Humanidad durante la guerra de Bosnia

08-06-2021 June 8, 2021: Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic has lost his appeal against a 2017 conviction for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The UN court upheld the life sentence for his role in the killing of around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim (Bosniak) men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995. The massacre, in an enclave supposed to be under UN protection, was the worst atrocity in Europe since World War Two. FILE IMAGE SHOT ON: April 16, 1994, Gorazde, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Former Serb Army Commander RATKO MLADIC, right, near the town of Gorazde during the Bosnian War. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Dragan Stankovich