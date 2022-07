Dos muertos en un atentado con un dron casero en una iglesia en Siria

08/09/2021 (210908) -- DARAA, Sept. 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Syrian soldiers are seen in the Daraa al-Balad area in the southern province of Daraa, Syria, on Sept. 8, 2021. The Syrian army on Wednesday hoisted the Syrian flag in the Daraa al-Balad area in the southern province of Daraa, following a Russian-mediated agreement with the armed rebels in that area. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Ammar Safarjalani