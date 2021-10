EEUU recuerda la "importancia" de la cooperación de Argentina con el FMI para una "deuda sostenible"

06-04-2021 (210406) -- WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A person walks past the International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 6, 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected that the global economy will grow by 6 percent in 2021, 0.5 percentage point above the January forecast, according to the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO). POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Ting Shen