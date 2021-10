El aeropuerto de Kabul se encuentra ya preparado para operar vuelos internacionales

20-09-2021 (210921) -- KABUL, Sept. 21, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Taliban members walk past damaged vehicles at the Kabul airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 20, 2021. The Kabul airport were damaged with its many facilities destroyed during the withdrawal of the last U.S.-led forces and U.S.-led evacuation flights in late August, according to airport director Abdul Hadi Hamadani on Monday. SOCIEDAD Europa Press/Contacto/Saifurahman Safi