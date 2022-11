El brote de dengue en el estado sudanés de Kordofán del Norte deja ya ocho muertos y casi 600 casos confirmados

31/07/2015 Male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria are seen before released to the wild, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 22, 2015. A lab in Guangzhou produces about 500,000 to 1,000,000 infected male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes with this bacteria every week. They are expected to reduce the number of mosquitos in the experimental area by killing their offspring after mating with wild female mosquitoes. Guangdong reported more than 45,189 cases of people with dengue, six dead, in 2014, according to local media. Picture taken July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - RTX1MJRR SOCIEDAD SUDAMÉRICA BRASIL CHINA STRINGER NETWORK / REUT