El brote de sarampión en el este de Nigeria deja ya 42 muertos y 177 casos confirmados

09/02/2014 District Matoto,Zone Tombolia, Site Ante MArcheMSF launched a vaccination campaign against measles in an attempt to control the epidemic that was declared by the government of Guinea on 14 January 2014. Together with the Ministry of Health, the teams of MSF should vaccinate around 400 000 children, ages 6 months to ten years, in 3 districts (Matoto, Ratoma, Matam) of the capital Conakry. 400 personnel will be working for two weeks to orchestrate this emergency response. SOCIEDAD MADRID SALUD INTERNACIONAL GUINEA AFRICA MSF

