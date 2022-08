El Clan del Golfo anuncia un "cese unilateral de las hostilidades" coincidiendo con la posesión de Petro

28/06/2022 June 28, 2022, Bogota, Cundinamarca, Colombia: Colombia's President-elect Gustavo Petro gives a speach about the report of the Truth Commission, during the presentation of the final report of the commission, in Bogota, Colombia, June 28, 2022. Photo by: Mario Toro/Long Visual Press POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Mario Toro Quintero