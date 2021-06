El Comité de Exteriores del Senado de EEUU pide de nuevo a Rusia que libere a los estadounidenses Reed y Whelan

14-03-2019 March 14, 2019 - Moscow, Russia: Court hearing to extend the custody terms of Paul Whelan, citizen of United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and the USA charged with espionage, in the Moscow City Court, which is due to consider the attorney's complaint against the extended custody. On Feb. 22, the court extended Whelan's custody until May 28. (Kristina Kormilicyna/Kommersant/Contacto) POLITICA INTERNACIONAL Kristina Kormilicyna