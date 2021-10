El Ejército chileno no descarta intervenir en caso de enfrentamientos en la región del Bío Bío

12-10-2021 October 12, 2021, Santiago, Metropolitana, Chile: Chilean President Sebastian Pinera decrees a State of Emergency in the Bio Bio and La Araucania area, in southern Chile. Pinera said that the State of Exception is ''to confront with better instruments, terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime that has taken root in those territories. But in no case is it directed against a people or group of citizens.'' In recent years and especially in recent months, there have been attacks on homes, trucks and forestry facilities. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Matias Basualdo