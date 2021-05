El Ejército filipino repele un asalto multitudinario de rebeldes islamistas en Maguindanao

May 23, 2019 - Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur, Philippines: View of Marawi City, in the south of the Philippines, two years after the siege of Islamic State-affiliated groups which generated an offensive military developed by the army and the police to recover the city. The fighting lasted five months and more than 1,000 people died. More than 400,000 civilians were displaced and the city was totally destroyed. Currently the city remains in ruins and thousands of people are still waiting to go back to their homes. (Alejandro Ernesto/Polaris)