El FBI buscó documentos relacionados con armas nucleares en la mansión de Trump

11/08/2022 August 11, 2022, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND spoke Thursday after FBI agents searched former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach on Monday. Garland said the Justice Department has filed a motion requesting the search warrant and property receipt for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property be unsealed. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Department Of Justice