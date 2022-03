El método OPTRACT: proeza en el transporte eficiente de la córnea de un donante humano y repositorio de células futuristas en gravedad cero para la investigación antienvejecimiento de la era espacial; estrategia de científicos japoneses.

A cell repository aboard a space station in zero gravity or in a micro gravity of other planets or inter-stellar space, in which, if aging related implications or damages to cells could be alleviated, storing human stem cells for certain duration, with suitable gravitational forces and then re-infusion, might yield restoration of youth. Accomplishments by OPTRACT method-based transportation of cells and tissues between hospitals and laboratories for regenerative medicine - cell therapy applications, human cadaver corneal transportation across destinations and cryopreservation of stem cells; several published by the Japanese scientists and granted patents, have paved way to these futuristic research strategies of space-age anti-aging solutions. The OPTRACT method based in vitro culture has yielded reversal of senescence of human chondrocytes in the lab, employing proprietary tissue engineering techniques. (Graphic: Business Wire)