El movimiento Yamina y el partido Yesh Atid alcanzan un principio de acuerdo para echar a Netanyahu del poder

EXCLUSIVE: March 28, 2019 - Raanana, Israel: Naftali Bennett at home buttoning his short. Naftali Bennett is an Israeli politician who led the Jewish Home party between 2012 and 2018. He has served as Israel's Minister of Education since 2015, and as the Minister of Diaspora Affairs since 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, he held the posts of Minister of Economy and Minister of Religious Services. In December 2018 Bennett was amongst the Jewish Home members of the Knesset to leave the party and form the breakaway New Right party. Bennett currently co-leads the New Right Party with Ayelet Shaked. (Ziv Koren/Polaris)