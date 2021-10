El NRC denuncia una intensificación de la violencia de las autoridades libias contra los refugiados

08-10-2021 (211008) -- TRIPOLI, Oct. 8, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The asylum-seekers arrested by Libyan authorities are seen on a bus to the immigrant accommodation center in the Gargaresh area of Tripoli, Libya, on Oct. 8, 2021. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called for the end of arrests of asylum-seekers in Libya, urging resumption of humanitarian evacuation flights to take asylum-seekers and refugees out of the country. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Hamza Turkia