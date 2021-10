El 'número dos' de la diplomacia europea viajará a Irán para abordar el retorno a las conversaciones nucleares

20-06-2021 (210621) -- VIENNA, June 21, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general and political director of the European External Action Service, speaks to reporters after a meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria, on June 20, 2021. Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, are "closer to a deal," said Enrique Mora on Sunday after the latest meeting that wrapped up the previous six rounds of negotiations. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Guo Chen