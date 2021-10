El Papa denuncia en el Sínodo el "malestar" de muchas mujeres que se siguen "quedando al margen" en la Iglesia

June 8, 2019 - Vatican: Pope Francis meets 400 children from different Italian regions who came by train to the Vatican, in the courtyard of San Damaso, in the Vatican. The Italian children have been affected by tragedies including the 2018 bridge collapse in the northern city of Genoa and the 2013 flooding in Sardinia. Children affected by crime in the city of Naples were also among those who met the pontiff. "The train of children" initiative was organized by the Pontifical Council for Culture at the hall of the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican. (Massimiliano Migliorato/CPP/Polaris)