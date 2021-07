El paro de EEUU sube al 5,9% en junio, una décima más, pero se crean 850.000 empleos

24-04-2019 April 12, 2019 - New York, New York, United States: Sewage treatment worker Kam Lau works the solid waste inside the Newtown Creek Water Pollution Control Plant at 329 Greenpoint Avenue, in Brooklyn. Deputy Commissioner Pam Elardo claims that 80 to 90 percent of the solid waste that comes through the plant are unbiodegradable wipes/baby wipes. Removing fatbergs is the city's growing crisis: masses of cooking fat and wipes clog sewage lines and wreak havoc at wastewater facilities. The city Department of Environmental Protection spent $19 million last year removing fatbergs, a cost that has doubled in the past decade. (Matthew McDermott/Contacto) ECONOMIA INTERNACIONAL Matthew McDermott