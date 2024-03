Espectauclar inauguración de Curacao para celebrar su nueva ubicación de venta minorista en Chula Vista

Curacao announces a public grand opening event on April 20, 2024 to celebrate its newest store location at the Chula Vista Center. The full-day celebration includes an appearance by Emmy® Award-winning host and actor Mario Lopez, a Chula Vista native, as well as live performances by musical guests Banda Los Sebastianes, Luis Coronel, Mariah Angeliq, and Conexión Divina. (Photo: Business Wire)