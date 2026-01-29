LA NACION

Europa League: Resultados y posiciones

Liga de Europa de fútbol, segundo torneo continental
Europa League: Resultados y posicionesJan Woitas - dpa

Partidos.

Porto 3 - Glasgow Rangers 1.

Stuttgart 3 - Young Boys 2.

Sturm Graz 1 - Brann 0.

Go Ahead Eagles 0 - Braga 0.

Lille 1 - Friburgo 0.

Panathinaikos 1 - Roma 0.

Estrella Roja 1 - Celta de Vigo 1.

Betis 2 - Feyenoord 1.

Basilea 0 - Viktoria Plzen 1.

Olympique Lyon 4 - PAOK 2.

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 - Bologna 3.

Steaua 1 - Fenerbahce 1.

Aston Villa 3 - Salzburgo 2.

Genk 2 - Malmoe 1.

Nottingham Forest 4 - Ferencvaros 0.

Ludogorets 1 - Niza 0.

Midtjylland 2 - Dínamo Zagreb 0.

Celtic 4 - Utrecht 2.

POSICIONES: Lyon y Aston Villa 21 puntos; Midtjylland 19; Betis, Porto, Braga y Friburgo 17; Roma y Genk 16; Bologna, Stuttgart y Ferencvaros 15; Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzen y Estrella Roja 14; Celta 13; PAOK, Lille, Fenerbahce y Panathinaikos 12; Celtic 11; Ludogorets y Dínamo Zagreb 10; Brann y Young Boys 9; Sturm Graz, Steaua y Go Ahead Eagles 7; Feyenoord, Basilea y Salzburgo 6; Rangers 4; Niza 3; Utrecht, Malmoe y Maccabi Tel Aviv 1. (ANSA).

ANSA
Conforme a
The Trust Project