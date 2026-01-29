Europa League: Resultados y posiciones
Partidos.
Porto 3 - Glasgow Rangers 1.
Stuttgart 3 - Young Boys 2.
Sturm Graz 1 - Brann 0.
Go Ahead Eagles 0 - Braga 0.
Lille 1 - Friburgo 0.
Panathinaikos 1 - Roma 0.
Estrella Roja 1 - Celta de Vigo 1.
Betis 2 - Feyenoord 1.
Basilea 0 - Viktoria Plzen 1.
Olympique Lyon 4 - PAOK 2.
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 - Bologna 3.
Steaua 1 - Fenerbahce 1.
Aston Villa 3 - Salzburgo 2.
Genk 2 - Malmoe 1.
Nottingham Forest 4 - Ferencvaros 0.
Ludogorets 1 - Niza 0.
Midtjylland 2 - Dínamo Zagreb 0.
Celtic 4 - Utrecht 2.
POSICIONES: Lyon y Aston Villa 21 puntos; Midtjylland 19; Betis, Porto, Braga y Friburgo 17; Roma y Genk 16; Bologna, Stuttgart y Ferencvaros 15; Nottingham Forest, Viktoria Plzen y Estrella Roja 14; Celta 13; PAOK, Lille, Fenerbahce y Panathinaikos 12; Celtic 11; Ludogorets y Dínamo Zagreb 10; Brann y Young Boys 9; Sturm Graz, Steaua y Go Ahead Eagles 7; Feyenoord, Basilea y Salzburgo 6; Rangers 4; Niza 3; Utrecht, Malmoe y Maccabi Tel Aviv 1. (ANSA).